Factory Settings

Factory Settings

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Bobby Williams's avatar
Bobby Williams
5h

One design question for the 18-month window: what happens to the rule of two? Your CHIPS example suggests the small-business pathways were among the faster routes you had, even with the low cap. If the start-up exemption waives the set-aside analysis along with everything else, the first 18 months of a new program will mostly go to firms the agency already knows, and when the normal competition opens at month 18 it will face a well-placed incumbent. Adding small-business share to the report to Congress would be a cheap way to keep that door open.

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