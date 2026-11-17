For two years, the CHIPS Program Office (CPO) team worked harder than any of us thought possible. We were constantly navigating new challenges, designing and learning new processes. The deadlines were nonstop, and the stakes felt impossibly high. That intensity came with a lot of adrenaline, exhaustion, and pride. Ultimately, we held it together and kept the team largely in good spirits. At the risk of prompting eye rolls, I believe we pulled it off because we built a team culture that could weather it all, deliberately, from the start.

We decided we cared

When Mike Schmidt and I met in the fall of 2022 for an interview, we immediately started talking about culture. I had set a rule for myself of only working for people I’d be friends with, so while I was the one being interviewed, I was also vetting him. Understanding Mike’s respect for the effort associated with culture building was an essential part of my process.

I’d spent a lot of my career leading organizational culture work, including significant reorganizations, and I wasn’t sure this YLS bro would value that kind of work. As I’ve often admitted in this series: I was wrong. Not only was Mike already convinced of the importance of culture building, he was also intuitively good at it. When we chatted while I was drafting this piece, Mike revealed that his vetting of me included a similar test: he knew he needed someone senior to “carry the cheese” and take on the sentimentality. I, the one openly and without irony proclaiming that I “loved offsites,” fit the bill. Together we made a good pair, and we set out to intentionally build a culture that could support the intensity of our mission and the well-being of the team.

By the spring of 2023, we were scaling fast. I remember showing a graph of projected hires at an early all-staff meeting and seeing the elbow in the chart take people by surprise. There were new hires joining every pay period, sometimes a dozen or more at a time. That created a real sense of momentum and energy, but it also added pressure and the risk of stray voltage. Suddenly we were faced with the prospect of a team of 100-plus people, most of whom had never met, all trying to keep up with who did what and why.

What we built

Norms

To keep ourselves grounded as we grew, Mike and I went on a listening tour. We met with teams across the program and asked questions to get under the hood. We wanted to understand what was working, what wasn’t, and what drew people to our program in the first place. The feedback was honest and constructive. People were psyched to be there — they were really impressed by the quality of talent we’d hired, and everyone was inspired by the mission. The gaps we heard were largely around wanting clearer communication, better coordination, and a stronger sense of connection.

We brought those themes to our leadership retreat and started to reflect on the feedback and brainstorm organizational values. We talked about past experiences and what we might want to import. The leadership team decided to establish norms rather than values, setting expectations for how we’d show up and treat one another day to day.

At the all-staff in June 2023, we shared what we’d heard during the listening tour and asked everyone to weigh in. We broke into groups to talk about what kind of culture people wanted to build. We covered the walls with ideas and feedback and then did a gallery walk so everyone could see the full picture. Afterward, through a multiweek staff-led process, the inputs were synthesized, language revised and refined, and we landed on five norms, each with descriptive substatements. We shared the final product at one of our monthly all-staff meetings, with leadership team members reading one of the norms aloud and commenting on what it meant to them personally:

We bring urgency and purpose to this critical mission

We value diverse perspectives and experiences

We are committed to advancing as a team

We have the courage to make hard decisions

We bring our humanity to work

Because we started fresh and crowdsourced the norms, they reflected the desires of the people who were actually there and not a consultant’s version of what a good workplace should look like. And it wasn’t just a bottom-up exercise; the final norms integrated those inputs with the authentic values of the leadership team and our vision for the kind of culture we knew we would need to succeed. That ownership across the organization created a virtuous, self-reinforcing cycle that decidedly influenced how everyone showed up.

An operating model

Once we had our norms, we built them into our operations. Every new hire went through a dedicated session on the norms in their first couple of weeks on the job. We printed note cards with each norm so people could write personal thank-you notes when they saw a colleague embodying one of them. We also created an annual awards process where staff nominated peers who demonstrated a particular norm exceptionally that year. The nominations came in in droves — each year, more than half of the team took the time to write up stories of the teamwork, kindness, grit, and creativity they’d observed in their colleagues. The norms also gave us a very public and clear set of expectations that we could manage to and provided language we could use to address both program and performance issues.

We also continued to collect input from the team to keep a pulse on what was happening in the organization. Our original listening tour showed us that our folks certainly weren’t shy, and we leveraged their willingness to speak up and provide constructive criticism to assess how things were going and how we could do better. Early on, Mike and I organized skip-level meetings for all Leadership Team members to gather feedback from their direct reports. We would also often meet at 8:30 a.m. to compare notes about drama that had unfolded overnight, how to handle a challenge a new hire faced, or how to support someone going through something tough. We took time to assess the situation and the impact, spend time with the people in question, and drive toward solutions — or at least stability.

This culture of feedback was replicated across the organization. The Investments team ran a detailed weekly pulse survey on morale and workload, and we conducted organization-wide surveys to gauge how well we were living up to our norms and how much capacity the team had, and to solicit ideas for improvement. When we heard critical feedback in those surveys or even just from teammates coming into our offices, we took it really seriously and brought our thought-through responses to that feedback in all-staff meetings.

Finally, we built in celebration, recognition, and social gatherings, with each team adding its own culture-building rituals to the mix. And at our monthly all-staff meeting, we presented the Star Award. The award was just a plastic star we bought off Amazon with a cheesy inscription (“Thank you for being awesome!”). We passed the star from person to person — the previous month’s winner would stand up, say a few words about the next recipient, and hand it over. It was a lightweight process, but our team made it meaningful. The speeches were sentimental, unpredictable, and often quite funny, and the ritual publicly reinforced something about the community we’d built: people genuinely appreciated each other.

The cheesiness paid off

It’s impossible to prove the counterfactual, but I am as sure as one can be that this work paid off. Our norms definitely shaped how most people behaved and showed up over and over again in daily work:

“Urgency and purpose” helped us close 20 deals in two years. The investments and legal teams would spend hours negotiating multiple international deals at once, getting to the office early to work through some incredibly tough legal issues all day and heading home to take calls with their counterparts in Taiwan late into the night.

“We value diverse perspectives and experiences” showed up every day, definitionally — we had a team of experts from multiple industries across the private sector collaborating with government policy and operations cohorts. It took a lot of work to Tetris those views and approaches together creatively. We had some real frictions early on, but they eased as we learned to respect and learn from one another’s expertise.

“Committed to advancing as a team” enabled us to navigate the inevitable tensions that arise in a high-pressure work environment. But it also extended outside of CPO. For example, it was also the only way to approach some of CPO’s complicated relationships with the agreements team at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), with whom we had fundamentally different views about how to approach process design for our novel program, and who should be responsible for signing off on what. The legal, investments, ops, and front office teams worked under real-time pressure to shape a process and posture and then negotiate with our NIST counterparts. Those negotiations determined who was responsible for which part of the final award process, how fast that process could be executed, and ultimately how well it supported versus impeded our ability to meet the mission.

“Courage to make hard decisions” was key to how we made our biggest decisions: how much should go to a particular company or a particular segment of the industry. There were intense debates at the investment committee meetings, and this norm kept leadership accountable for finding the right answer even when it was thorny. We were effectively deciding how much risk the government should bear — a serious and consequential responsibility.

“We bring our humanity to work,” my favorite of our norms, gave us the space to be people with emotions and imperfections who had to deal with real life and priorities outside of the Herbert C. Hoover Building. We made it acceptable to express fear and frustration and put time into working through conflicts. Members of our team faced personal challenges during their tenure with us. Because we brought our humanity into the building, their teammates were there for them.

The data bore out what I felt strongly: our approach worked.

Before our 2024 offsite, we surveyed staff to get a sense of how things were going as we approached the end of the term and an impending election. When we asked the team how well we were living up to our norms, the response was heartening: over 60% said we were doing well or very well at every one of the norms, over 70% said we were meeting most of the norms, and over 90% said we brought urgency and purpose to our work. That last result didn’t surprise me — anyone who didn’t feel the urgency was not paying attention. But hearing that we were widely seen as mostly living up to our aspirations in spite of the craziness was a bit unexpected, even to me.

Even more surprising was the number of people who said they were running over capacity but could nonetheless sustain the pace for another six months. To me, that result was an indicator that despite the intensity and imperfect circumstances, we had managed to make things sustainable. I suspect that the effort we dedicated to culture building communicated to our team that we cared about their experience, and that that was a consequential enabler of our success.

Culture can’t be an afterthought

It might not seem revelatory, but it’s undeniably true: teams respond to care. And there is always more that you can do to strengthen a team culture, regardless of how healthy an organization is. But however obvious that may be, the unfortunate reality of my experience across many roles in government was that most organizations don’t do nearly enough. It’s rarely the case that leaders don’t care — more often, it’s that the political apparatus sees its mission as too urgent to spend time on the soft stuff.

That calculus is exactly backward. Leaders should always prioritize building a strong team culture, because it’s downright essential to the mission to show your people that you care about their experience and to set expectations for how to treat each other when stakes are high. Our norms gave us a shared reference point for our purpose and how we wanted to pursue it. I don’t think we could have retained our talent or sustained our pace without that foundation. I’d suggest leaders reevaluate whether they are spending enough time listening to their teams and communicating that they care about how it feels to come to work.

The experience reinforced what I already knew: culture might be the soft stuff — the cheese if you will — but it’s also essential to building a strong, effective, and resilient team that can achieve even the most ambitious goals.