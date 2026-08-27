Factory Settings

Factory Settings

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Jarrod Baniqued
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I’d also note that grants align better with ‘un-submerging’ the state, per this criticism of tax credits (though it applies more to social welfare programs): https://press.uchicago.edu/ucp/books/book/chicago/S/bo12244559.html

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