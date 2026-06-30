Factory Settings

Factory Settings

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Zac Hill's avatar
Zac Hill
5h

Something @Galen Hines-Pierce and I have talked about is essentially a ‘Unity Engine’ for policymaking, where you have access to basically the ‘game physics’ that drive behavior of a system and can see how various knobs in practice tweak the emergent behavior of a system given various assumptions. Something like ‘economic resilience’ seems amenable likewise to such an intervention, in absence of especially legible targets or outcomes to solve for: basically being able to say “okay given conditions X and emergent phenomena Y, we can accept up to threshold Z disruption for necessary resources ABCDE”.

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