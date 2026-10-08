Factory Settings

Factory Settings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Conrad Hollomon's avatar
Conrad Hollomon
Oct 8

Congress telling an agency why they’re getting an authority, is another point of alignment required between everyone needed in order to pass the bill.

I can totally understand how, in an environment of increased partisanship, it’s easier to skip the “why.”

Reply
Share
Zac Hill's avatar
Zac Hill
Oct 8

To what extent is “org culture” a useful institution to think about when considering, or modeling, or attempting to parameterize, state capacity? On the one hand it feels more descriptive than it is especially amenable to intervention. On the other, it really seems to exert a determinative influence!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Institute for Progress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture