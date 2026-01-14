Factory Settings

Factory Settings

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Stuart Buck's avatar
Stuart Buck
Jan 14

Great piece! See also what I wrote in late 2023: https://goodscienceproject.org/articles/the-paperwork-reduction-act-is-terrible-and-we-should-eliminate-or-reform-it/

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Jennifer Nist's avatar
Jennifer Nist
Jan 14

YES!!! After 25 years in government, I think about this all the time… when anyone talks about the need to increase government efficiency, they should realize that amending/getting rid of this statute would be one of the most effective things they could do!

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