Welcome to Factory Settings!

​Factory Settings is a publication by the former senior leadership of the CHIPS Program Office. ​Factory Settings is about building in two senses of the word: Building capacity within government, and building production capacity in the US for critical industries. Drawing on their firsthand experience implementing the CHIPS Act, the team shares lessons learned about strengthening state capacity and executing industrial policy.

Expect to receive articles, interviews, and more surrounding the work of government operations and the execution of industrial policy. You can take part in an active discussion shaping the future of industrial policy in the United States and how best the government can meet the challenges of tomorrow.

You’ll regularly hear from:

Mike Schmidt (former Director; CHIPS Program Office)

Todd Fisher (former Chief Investment Officer; CHIPS Program Office)

Sara Meyers (former Chief of Staff; CHIPS Program Office)

…as well as guest features from dozens more!

Factory Settings is a project of the Institute for Progress, an innovation policy think tank in Washington, D.C. The project is made possible with the generous support of the Recoding America Fund.