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What Is Economic Resilience?
The under-theorized concept at the heart of American industrial policy
16 hrs ago
•
Mike Schmidt
and
Nikita Lalwani
18
2
3
May 2026
A Cheat Sheet for Attracting Private Sector Talent to Government
Offering Purpose to Private Sector Talent
May 20
•
Arrington Luck
19
1
2
April 2026
How to Hire from Wall Street Without Compromising Your Government Program
CHIPS built a rigorous ethics machine
Apr 30
•
Sara Meyers
11
1
How Uncertainty Could Kill US Industrial Policy
The private sector needs credible, stable signals
Apr 16
•
Arnab Datta
17
1
4
An Inside View of the Davis-Bacon Act
In late 2023, the CHIPS Program Office was deep in negotiations with our leading-edge applicants — the multibillion-dollar deals that would form the…
Apr 9
•
Mike Schmidt
15
1
4
Enabling the CHIPS R&D Agenda
This is a crosspost with Macroscience, a newsletter from the Institute for Progress focusing on increasing the speed and effectiveness of American…
Apr 2
•
Donna Dubinsky
8
3
March 2026
A Rare Ode to Redundant Meetings
CHIPS did away with project trackers to run one of the largest government investment programs in American history
Mar 18
•
Sara Meyers
14
2
2
Did the CHIPS Act Trigger the Manufacturing Construction Boom?
A forensic accounting of industrial policy effects
Mar 9
•
Skanda Amarnath
21
3
What Does World War II Teach Us About Industrial Policy Today?
CHIPS and WWII have more in common than I thought
Mar 5
•
Mike Schmidt
15
2
February 2026
Getting What You Want from Industrial Policy
Preserving accountability after writing the check
Feb 19
•
Todd Fisher
14
How the US Won Back Chip Manufacturing
State capacity from scratch
Feb 17
•
Mike Schmidt
and
Todd Fisher
5
1
A User’s Guide to Government Equity Investing
Evaluating a new tool
Feb 6
28
2
7
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